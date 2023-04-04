ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Reaches $592,032.90

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ZClassic has a market cap of $592,032.90 and approximately $34.74 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00133748 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00054283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

