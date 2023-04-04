Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.