Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 12,500 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zuora Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 756,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,256. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

