Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 12,500 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ZUO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 756,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,256. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.84.
A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
