10,500 Shares in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Nkcfo LLC owned 0.07% of Richardson Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 72,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

