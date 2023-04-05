1,223 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.32. 51,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,346. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.