1,270 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $180.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
