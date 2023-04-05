14,943 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

