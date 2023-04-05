15,900 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. American Equity Investment Life comprises about 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $8,401,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEL opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

