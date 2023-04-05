1,651 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $475.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

