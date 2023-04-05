174 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HCA opened at $267.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.32.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.