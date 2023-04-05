17,500 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.4% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 617.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,368,246 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNOW traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.15. The stock had a trading volume of 484,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,411. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.22. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $222.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

