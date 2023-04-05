2,033 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,686,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,305 shares of company stock worth $37,321,367. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $14.46 on Wednesday, reaching $468.55. The stock had a trading volume of 224,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.35 and a 200 day moving average of $407.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

