2,608 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,354. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.