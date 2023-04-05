2,739 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,739 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,047 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.08.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.61. The company had a trading volume of 836,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,387. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

