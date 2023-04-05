3,130 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $220.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

