32,010 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

STWD stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

