34,749 Shares in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Separately, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

BATS:XVV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

