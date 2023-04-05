374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock Price Down 9.3%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.48. 143,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 156,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

374Water Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $612.55 million, a PE ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in 374Water in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 374Water in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in 374Water in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 374Water by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in 374Water in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

374Water Company Profile

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

