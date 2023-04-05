3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.