47,110 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DFAC opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

