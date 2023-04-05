5,815 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 206.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,467,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,024,000 after buying an additional 3,008,470 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,462,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

BATS PICK traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 608,464 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

