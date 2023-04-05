59,482 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Purchased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 59,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LADR opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 67.08, a current ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also

