7,725 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 328.67 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

