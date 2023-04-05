7Pixels Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $21,402.34 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00009383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.61009607 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,183.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

