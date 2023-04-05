8,275 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Ternium’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.