829 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $205.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $276.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average of $233.07. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

