9,494 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWD opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

