AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Down 1.2%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $28.02. 2,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

Get AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

About AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.