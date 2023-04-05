Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59.

Generac Trading Down 2.2 %

GNRC stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.57. 1,406,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $308.92. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 72.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 7.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

