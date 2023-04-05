AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.31-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.62-$11.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,364,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,100. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average is $152.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

