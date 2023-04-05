AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.62-11.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.80. 5,364,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,565. The company has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

