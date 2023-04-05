ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.