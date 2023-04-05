Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0966 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $63.95 million and $1.96 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018368 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,567.10 or 1.00018772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0979886 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,077,046.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

