Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,326,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 568,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128,946.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,889 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. 1,183,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

