Accel Wealth Management Increases Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BHK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 57,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,105. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

