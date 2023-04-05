Accel Wealth Management Purchases 140 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.17. 65,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,391. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.70.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.