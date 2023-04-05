Accel Wealth Management Purchases 303 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.76. 7,095,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,581. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

