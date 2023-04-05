Accel Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 692.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,664,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.71. 12,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.51 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.41 and its 200-day moving average is $196.50.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.