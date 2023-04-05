Accel Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 980,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,090. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

