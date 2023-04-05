Accel Wealth Management Reduces Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 79.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,459.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. 564,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

