Accel Wealth Management Sells 13,665 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.20% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 252,740 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 66,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,690. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

