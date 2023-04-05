Accel Wealth Management Sells 661 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

XSLV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,248. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

