Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.43. The company had a trading volume of 918,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $344.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

