Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.
Addus HomeCare Price Performance
NASDAQ ADUS opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.