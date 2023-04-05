Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $57,579.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,647 shares of company stock worth $1,110,502. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.