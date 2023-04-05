Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.21.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

