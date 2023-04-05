ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Stock Price Up 3.7%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 1,258,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 309,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

ADM Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.47.

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.

