ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Stock Price Up 3.7%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 1,258,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 309,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
ADM Energy Stock Up 7.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.47.
ADM Energy Company Profile
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.
Featured Articles
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.