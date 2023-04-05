Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

ADBE stock traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $455.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

