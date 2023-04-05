AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENTGet Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.07. 1,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,947,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth $313,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,448,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 224.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF

(Get Rating)

The AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses data analytics to invest in US-listed stocks with near-term revenue upside potential while hedging overall market exposure. SENT was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.