AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Trading Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.07. 1,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,947,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth $313,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,448,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 224.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF

The AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses data analytics to invest in US-listed stocks with near-term revenue upside potential while hedging overall market exposure. SENT was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

