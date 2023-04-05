Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

