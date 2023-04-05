Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

